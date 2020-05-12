Palladium Print Membership

Palladium Magazine is a 501(c)(3) non-profit and non-partisan journalism project. Donations to Palladium Magazine are tax-deductible in the United States.

Sustaining our work and building our community is only possible thanks to the generous contributions of our members.

Palladium Membership

Subscriber $50 PER MONTH Join Subscription to quarterly Palladium print editions and invitations to private events Supporter $100 PER MONTH Join Private call with our editorial team* Sponsor $1000 PER MONTH Join Gift of a complete print collection and other select benefits*

*All members also receive benefits of lower tiers. New subscribers will receive upcoming quarterly print editions. PALLADIUM 08 ships December 21st. Our print publication is a quarterly newsletter that informs members about our public interest research, reporting, and analysis. Print editions, and other member benefits, are not for sale.

Palladium Newsletter

Receive our weekly email newsletter to get the latest news, links, and commentary.

Donations & Strategic Giving

We are especially grateful for those loyal benefactors who give considerably more than our standard membership tiers. Please get in touch with us if you would like to make Palladium a part of your philanthropy or to discuss a strategic gift.

There are several ways to donate to Palladium. In addition to our Patreon, you can make a donation with card or bank transfer.

We accept donations of cryptocurrency including Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Please contact us for more ways to give.

Thank you for your support.