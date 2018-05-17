Palladium Magazine is a San Francisco-based, non-partisan publication that explores the future of governance and society through international journalism, long-form analysis, and social philosophy. Palladium was founded in 2018.

We publish a quarterly print edition, available to members, which collects the best articles on key themes and showcases them in a beautiful format for reading and display. New long-form articles are published on our website each week. All of our articles are made available to the public online without paywalls or advertisements.

Palladium is the flagship publication of the American Governance Foundation, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) public charity, and donations to support our work are tax-deductible. Palladium is funded by support from our readers as well as philanthropic grants. Palladium provides further funding and makes grants for exceptional research, reporting, and analysis. Your generosity sustains Palladium and keeps our work widely accessible.

Palladium dispatches correspondents to report from across the country and abroad. Our writers have covered the surveillance state in Xinjiang, social collapse at Stanford, China’s most important political theorist, the social importance of leisure, chaos in Venezuela, why America can’t build, an uneasy peace in Armenia, why civilization is older than we thought, Xi’s speech on China’s guiding ideology, and the global elite in Davos.

Our work has been featured and cited in The Atlantic, Bloomberg, Foreign Affairs, The Guardian, CNN, The New Yorker, The New York Times, and The Washington Post. Palladium is partnered with the World Economic Forum’s Strategic Intelligence platform.

Get Involved

Contact us to send in submissions or feedback: editor@palladiummag.com.

Become a member to get a subscription to our print magazine and invites to events.

Write for us. We welcome outside contributors and work closely on developing new talent.

Work with us. We are always looking for great candidates to work with.

Masthead

Editor-in-Chief and Founder: Wolf Tivy wolf@palladiummag.com Managing Editor: Ash Milton ash@palladiummag.com Editor Emeritus and Founder

Jonah Bennett Executive Editor: Matt Ellison matt@palladiummag.com Deputy Editor: Alexander Gelland alex@palladiummag.com

Palladium Correspondents: