Writer’s Guide

You should write for Palladium. Our editorial process will polish your work to be the best it can be, and deliver it to the most discerning audiences in the Western world. It will also make you a stronger writer and thinker. Many thinkers, writers, and journalists have launched their careers and found their public voice through Palladium. If you’re interested, get in touch with an editor to discuss your ideas.

Before working with us, you should read this document and understand what our requirements are, how we edit, and why we do what we do. You should ideally also be familiar with Palladium’s past work and general interest areas.

Our Editorial Process and Standards

Our editorial process starts with a discussion to establish an article idea that we are both interested in pursuing. We will ideally decide on a clear research direction or journalistic mission, key questions to answer, a provisional sketch of what we think those answers are, and possibly a rough outline.

After initial research, thinking, experimental writing, and any interviews or on-the-ground work, we will take aim at a full draft. As you send in rough drafts, we may do multiple rounds of feedback and writing to get a draft up to specification before we do final editing. There is a straightforward recipe for a good Palladium article:

Format: Email your draft to an editor in plain text or Google/Microsoft docs format. Stay within 4000 words maximum. Double check for complete sentences, good grammar, and clean formatting. Make sure you would be proud to publish the essay as is. Work any footnotes into the body text of the article, and link sources.

Thesis: Use your article to argue for an important and applicable thesis. Start with an interesting hook that gives the reader a sense of your thesis. Convince us of something we didn’t know or explain it better. Avoid any topic or example that won’t be relevant in a decade. Argue for views or plans that you, we, and our audience should act on. Avoid assuming the general public as an actor or political subject.

Argument: Assume your reader is smarter than you and can’t be deceived. Use real examples, not just arguments, to make your points. Tell stories with concrete characters, scenes, material mechanisms, and events. Avoid abstractions like “neoliberalism,” “democracy,” or “wokeism.” Show, don’t tell. We should see the point you’re making ourselves. Omit obvious arguments. Focus argumentation on your boldest claims. Do your research, but omit most of it. Directly state your view. Avoid hedging, suggestion, and over-argumentation.

Language: Avoid polemics, snark, political gang signs, and moralizing language. Write in a straightforward, composed, authoritative manner. Avoid jargon and specialized knowledge. Write in good non-academic English. Write to be understood by smart teenagers and an educated general audience.



We can’t edit your article to our standard of quality if it doesn’t meet the above requirements. We will have to send your draft back for rework, often multiple times, if it doesn’t fit most or all of these requirements.

Our final editing process could include anything from rewriting and deleting whole paragraphs to lighter copy editing. Our objective is to craft the best possible article with you.

We pay for all published articles. Specific rates vary depending on research difficulty and writer prominence. We only fund research and travel for proven writers we have worked with before.

Why We Write

Palladium‘s purpose is to help navigate the serious political and governance challenges of the 21st century, especially in the United States and its immediate sphere of influence.

In particular, we recognize an ongoing multi-scale crisis in U.S. political institutions and elite formation. We expect large-scale paradigm changes in our institutions of power and elite worldview within the next few decades. Our job is to equip an ambitious, public-spirited audience with the intellectual tools to navigate that crisis and build a functional and thriving society. That means big-picture holistic understanding and local functionality-creation is vastly more valuable than engagement with the political swamp or popular ideology.

Palladium is at the cutting edge. We are not working within any established ideological paradigm or faction. In fact, we actively reject them as being part of the problem. We instead aim to synthesize and advance the best available understanding of reality, wherever it exists or is being developed. This means we strive for an unusual combination of tolerance for many different perspectives, and a discipline that requires them to provide useful material insight above all else.

That said, we have our own perspective about what counts as useful and important: the key challenge of the early twenty-first century is to understand and then build the institutions and human networks of a thriving society directly, without dependence on existing power structures, ideologies, or public spectacle. We wish to inspire our audience to take this path, and give them the tools necessary to do so.

This means we are most interested in practical insight into elite politics and functional institutions, our material problems and opportunities, and the moral formation necessary to act on these. All articles should contribute to this purpose.

In service of this goal, we strive to publish long-form thoughtful articles that are some mixture of the following archetypes:

Navigation-grade journalism . We send our correspondents all over the world and delight in in-depth research to really understand the areas we cover. Our purpose in this is to provide the reader with information they would need to practically interact with the world.

Orienting theory . We put a great deal of thought as editors and with our correspondents into the generalized principles we draw from our work. We want to orient ourselves and our readers to be able to contextualize information and act effectively in the world.

Inspirational visions . We are very interested in visionary plans and goals that we and our audience can act on. We aim to inspire our audience to create the kind of worlds and lives they actually want to live in.

We look forward to hearing your ideas and publishing your contributions.