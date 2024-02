Welcome to the third episode of the Palladium Podcast, where we explore the future of governance and society. This week, Jonah Bennett, Ash Milton, Wolf Tivy, and Miguel Morel discuss Miguel’s on-the-ground Venezuela article and the Palladium team’s experiences in Caracas, Bogotá, and Buenos Aires. The panel also delves into Luka Jukic’s piece on the post-Soviet sphere and Sonya Mann’s piece on cypherpunk culture and gun printing.

For suggestions or questions, email editor@palladiummag.com.