Palladium Podcast 11: Nick Cassimatis on AI

Welcome to the eleventh episode of the Palladium Podcast, where we explore the future of governance and society. This week, Jonah Bennett and Wolf Tivy interview Nick Cassimatis, a former tenured AI professor, on artificial general intelligence, AI and unemployment, and the current state of the field. Nick is a former tenured AI professor and the founder of Dry.io, a platform that makes software 1000x faster to write, and lets people create and moderate their own social networks, search engines, and other software services.