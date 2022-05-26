Palladium Podcast 78: Roger Bitton on the Gaullist State

Roger Bitton joins Ash Milton to discuss his PALLADIUM 05 article on state centralization under Charles de Gaulle, the institutional history of French liberalism, and how a nation is built.

France occupies a unique position among the Western powers. With public spending at two thirds of its GDP, the French bureaucratic state has historically required a powerful executive. Charles de Gaulle refounded the state after the end of World War II and built a system that ensured the French executive is representative of the people’s will, able to instantly reorganize the government when needed, and an embodiment the nation’s traditions.

Roger Bitton is a student of political theory at Yale University. His writing focuses on liberalism and institutional development.