The Smallest Living Things, A Short Film

The health of the smallest living things is necessary for the survival of all life on Earth. This short film, directed by Charles Abelmann, tells the story of one self-made farmer’s quest to care for microbiomes—and call out the abuse of antibiotic overuse in livestock and people. Learn more at the Smallest Living Things website.
“Are Farm Antibiotics Destroying Our Health?” by David Oks, Palladium Magazine, December 13, 2022.
