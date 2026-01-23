Pardon Underwrites a Year of Palladium

Palladium Magazine is delighted to announce a major gift from Pardon, which will underwrite Palladium’s work across both print and digital platforms for the year ahead. This support strengthens Palladium’s editorial and institutional capacity—giving our team the runway to pursue ambitious long-form journalism and social philosophy in service of our mission: exploring the future of governance and society.

Pardon is a modern family office that invests in culture-shaping enterprises. While its flagship business is an inbox digital publisher, Pardon’s work supports a wider range of ventures across the arts, media, and lifestyle. At its core is a simple conviction: the institutions that shape culture don’t happen by accident; they’re built deliberately, over time, by people willing to invest in craft, taste, and independent thought.

This partnership reflects a shared belief that serious intellectual work—like great art—requires patient backing to flourish. We’re grateful to Pardon not only for the generosity of this gift, but for the confidence it represents in Palladium’s long-term project.

The first print edition supported by this underwriting is PALLADIUM 20: Noblesse Oblige, which will be available to members in March 2026. In this quarterly print edition, we examine the role philanthropists have and will play in shaping the future of science and culture. Featuring both novel theory by our best thinkers as well as reports by those who have already organized such efforts such as Vitalik Buterin’s article on his experimental “pop-up city” Zuzalu this edition will equip those who wish to do good with all insights needed to do so.

As a San Francisco-based, non-partisan publication, Palladium relies on partners who understand that ideas are infrastructure. We’re sincerely thankful to Pardon for helping secure another year of independent, rigorous work—and for making it possible for Palladium to keep building.

Gratefully,

The Palladium Editors